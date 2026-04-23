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Kajol reveals why DDLJ’s Simran couldn’t exist in 2026: ‘Nobody is asking for permission’
Kajol said she wants the current generation to take away the value of family and relationships from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Kajol, who has always spoken her mind and never shied away from expressing herself even when it invites backlash, recently opened up about several topics, including how relationships and lifestyles have completely changed since the 1990s. Reflecting on her iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), which completed 30 years last year, she spoke about how someone like her character, Simran, no longer really exists in today’s world.
‘Family matters at the end of the day’
In a conversation with Lilly Singh, Kajol said, “I don’t think anybody at the age of 18 or 19 is going up and telling their dad, “Can I please go on this trip?” It’s more like, “Dad, I really have to go on this school trip, and you really have to pay for it.” So it’s more that than, you know, asking for permission.”
She further added what she believes Gen Z should take away from a film like DDLJ: “I think what I would love for them to take away is that relationships and family matter at the end of the day, whatever we take from life. So I hope that’s one aspect of it: that your family is your family, and they love you. And, you know, that’s what it’s all about.”
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When asked what she doesn’t want Gen Z to take away from the film, she quipped, “My dressing sense, at least, for sure.”
‘Raj and Simran would not exist today’
Kajol has previously spoken about what Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s Raj and Simran might look like in today’s world. During an edition of Expresso, Kajol said, “Raj and Simran would not exist today. They would WhatsApp each other and make sure they had four other options. Simran would have a Harish, a Sanjay, and others lined up on a dating app, and Raj would have the same. I don’t know if Raj and Simran, as a love story, can exist today.”
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