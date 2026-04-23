Kajol reveals why DDLJ’s Simran couldn’t exist in 2026: ‘Nobody is asking for permission’

Kajol, who has always spoken her mind and never shied away from expressing herself even when it invites backlash, recently opened up about several topics, including how relationships and lifestyles have completely changed since the 1990s. Reflecting on her iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), which completed 30 years last year, she spoke about how someone like her character, Simran, no longer really exists in today’s world.

‘Family matters at the end of the day’

In a conversation with Lilly Singh, Kajol said, “I don’t think anybody at the age of 18 or 19 is going up and telling their dad, “Can I please go on this trip?” It’s more like, “Dad, I really have to go on this school trip, and you really have to pay for it.” So it’s more that than, you know, asking for permission.”