Kajol reveals she refused Salaam Venky initially: ‘Don’t want do film in which anything happens to my children’

Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Salaam Venky marks Revathy’s return to feature film direction 18 years after Phir Milenge starring Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Kajol said she was a fan of the actor’s direction when she saw her film and was keen to be directed by her.“When I had seen her first film, I had absolutely loved it. I had decided that if she ever approaches me for a film—of course I don’t have the guts to say no to hershe would be the kind of director that I would love to work with. She has that ability to take a situation and to make it something extraordinary, in the most positive way possible. It’s a serious topic which scares us. But she took this topic and took the fear out of that. The film is about the celebration of life,” she added.Revathy, who had dubbed for Kajol for the 1997 Tamil film Minsara Kanavu, recalled how the actor went from no to yes for Salaam Venky. “I had met Kajol to narrate it. She told me, ‘I’m listening to this because it’s you but I’m not going to do this film.’ I just smiled and told her that’s ok, just listen. After the narration got over, Kajol says, ‘I want to sing that song; that costume should be like this’ and I kept smiling. The mother and actor in her had accepted the film,” she added.The film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles. Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky will release on December 9.