Kajol reveals she refused Salaam Venky initially: ‘Don’t want do film in which anything happens to my children’

Salaam Venky, a film about a mother and her ailing son, her instinct was to turn it down. Salaam Venky features Kajol as a mother, who fights through challenges as the health of her terminally-ill son (played by Vishal Jethwa) keeps deteriorating. The film is based on the book The Last Hurrah by Shrikant Murthy. There’s an on-screen line which Kajol cannot cross— it involves stories with children suffering. Kajol says when actor-turned-filmmaker Revathy approached her with her latest directorial, a film about a mother and her ailing son, her instinct was to turn it down. Salaam Venky features Kajol as a mother, who fights through challenges as the health of her terminally-ill son (played by Vishal Jethwa) keeps deteriorating. The film is based on the book The Last Hurrah by Shrikant Murthy.

Kajol said when the film adaptation came her way—written by Sammeer Arora and Kausar Munir—she thought the story was every parents’ “worst nightmare”. “I refused the film for three days. I was like, ‘I am not doing this film, I don’t want do a film in which anything happens to my children.’ I cannot handle that. It’s every parents’ worst nightmare, you wouldn’t even wish this on your enemy, it’s that kind of a situation.

“Revathy said, ‘Just think about it.’ I then spent 10 minutes, being a full fan of Revathy mam. When you watch the film, you’ll realise who the real star of the film is— it’s her,” Kajol added.