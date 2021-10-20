Kajol reveals Ajay Devgn’s secrets ahead of his Into the Wild episode: He is a ‘fabulous cook’, has ‘borderline OCD’

Ahead of the premiere of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn, we have got to know a secret about the Bollywood actor. And the secret has been revealed by his wife Kajol. Spilling the beans on unknown facts about Ajay Devgn, Kajol said that the actor is a fabulous cook.

She said, “Let me start by saying that there are a few secrets that not everybody may know about Ajay. One of them being that he is a fabulous cook. And number two is that he is borderline OCD about touching anything with his fingers. According to him, it’s because he just can’t get the smell out of his fingers. Whatever that means!”

The actor also made a special request to Bear Grylls. “My challenge to him is that he has to be made to touch and eat the smelliest, grossest, slimiest thing that you think of Bear and let me see if he lives up to it,” Kajol said. The actor, who is currently in Moscow, also celebrated 26 years of Dilwale Dulhani Le Jayenge on Wednesday. Sharing a video, she wrote, “Simran caught the train 26years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love.”

Apart from Kajol, Ajay also received best wishes from Rohit Shetty and Anil Kapoor for his expedition with Bear Grylls. While Anil Kapoor warned Ajay to not try ‘Golmaal’ in Maldives, Rohit asked the actor to perform a ‘blockbuster stunt.’

The Sooryavanshi director said, “Yeh theek nahi kiya boss aapne. Mere ko chhod ke aap Bear ke saath chale gaye! Huh? Ab logon ne itna sara stunt karte hue aapko dekha hai itne saalon se aur wo bhi uss jamane se jab special effects nahi tha. Ek challenge doo? Koi aisi cheez banado jisse aap aur Bear is island se nikal sako. Lekin haan, apni filmon kee tarah yeh bhi ek blockbuster stunt hona chahiye. So, all the best.”

Anil expressed, “Bear my friend, make Ajay do all crazy things and make him go wild. And Ajay, mere dost, I know jo tu karta hai usme tu apna 100 percent deta hai (I know you give your 100% in everything you do). And I know you’ll ace this experience too. Meri ek baat yaad rakhna mere dost jahan Bear tumhe le ja raha hai waha na koi Golmaal chalega na Bol Bachchan, sirf tera survival. (Where Bear is taking you, nothing would work but only your survival) So, Ajay, lots of strength to you and I wish you all the best in this awesome adventure. And make this experience an experience of a lifetime. All the best!”

Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn will stream on October 22 exclusively on discovery+. The audience can also watch the episode on October 25 at 8 PM on Discovery Channel.