Kajol wins major legal battle: Delhi HC grants interim protection to actor’s personality rights, orders removal of ‘obscene’ AI-generated content

Delhi HC that Kajol's personality rights must be protected from misuse through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology.

The Delhi High Court on Friday passed an interim order protecting the personality rights of actor Kajol.

Justice Jyoti Singh restrained several defendants from using her name, image, voice, or likeness for commercial purposes, including selling merchandise, without her permission.

The Court also said that her personality rights must be protected from misuse through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. It indicated that further orders would ensure that no one uses her identity in manipulated digital content.

In addition, the Court directed various defendants to remove pornographic and obscene material published online against the actress. Advocate Pravin Anand appeared on behalf of Kajol.