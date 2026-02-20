Kajol wins major legal battle: Delhi HC grants interim protection to actor’s personality rights, orders removal of ‘obscene’ AI-generated content

Justice Jyoti Singh restrained several defendants from using Kajol's name, image, voice, or likeness for commercial purposes, including selling merchandise, without her permission.

By: ANI
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 03:15 PM IST
Kajol's personality rightsDelhi HC that Kajol's personality rights must be protected from misuse through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology.
The Delhi High Court on Friday passed an interim order protecting the personality rights of actor Kajol.

The Court also said that her personality rights must be protected from misuse through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. It indicated that further orders would ensure that no one uses her identity in manipulated digital content.

In addition, the Court directed various defendants to remove pornographic and obscene material published online against the actress. Advocate Pravin Anand appeared on behalf of Kajol.

Recently, several renowned personalities from different fields, such as the film industry, sports, politics, the legal field, and social media, have moved the Delhi High Court to protect their personality rights.

Kajol’s petition comes at a time when the Delhi High Court is expanding jurisprudence around personality rights, particularly in relation to digital misuse.

The Court has recently granted strong protection to public figures such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and digital creator Raj Shamani. These decisions reaffirm that individuals retain exclusive control over the commercial and digital use of their persona.

At the same time, the Court has expressed concern about emerging threats such as deepfakes, voice cloning, and synthetic visuals, noting that they infringe not only upon publicity rights but also upon an individual’s dignity and privacy, while reinforcing that satire, artistic expression, commentary, and news reporting must remain unaffected.

