Tanishaa Mukerji says sister Kajol funded her vintage Mumbai home: ‘She signs the cheques’

Farah Khan, accompanied by her longtime cook Dilip, recently visited the home of actress Tanishaa Mukerji — sister of Kajol and daughter of veteran star Tanuja. Tanishaa’s house exudes an old Kolkata charm blended with Turkish aesthetics, featuring dramatic staircases, gothic-inspired art pieces, and candles that add a vintage character to the space. Impressed by the vibe of the home, Farah said, “I am loving this vibe. You cannot find a house like this in Mumbai. I feel like I have arrived in Kolkata.”

The living room is dominated by wooden furniture, antique decor pieces, lamps, and glass accents. While the interiors largely follow earthy brown and beige tones, two bold red sofas add a striking contrast to the setting.

Tanishaa Mukerji’s living room has Turkish aesthetics and vintage charm. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube) Tanishaa Mukerji’s living room has Turkish aesthetics and vintage charm. (Photo: Farah Khan/YouTube)

Admiring the elegant iron-and-wood staircase, Farah joked, “You should wear a gown and make an entrance every morning.”

Farah was also wowed by the round glass dining table with its antique finish and asked, “Do you all have family gatherings here?” Tanishaa smiled and replied, “Yes.”

This is the space for family gatherings for Tanishaa and Tanuja. (Photo: Farah khan/YouTube) This is the space for family gatherings for Tanishaa and Tanuja. (Photo: Farah khan/YouTube)

During the conversation, Farah revealed that many of Tanishaa’s cousins, including filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, live nearby. Tanishaa added that the sons of legendary actor Joy Mukherjee also reside in the same lane. Calling it a “prestigious lineage,” Farah praised Tanishaa’s grandfather, legendary filmmaker Sashadhar Mukherjee, for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Tanishaa responded, “We are very blessed and lucky. In fact, Deb Mukherjee has made a documentary on him. We are yet to release it. It is all a part of film history.”

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Tanishaa then revealed that most of the furniture in the house came from her old family home. “All this furniture is from my old house. I used to live in town, in an apartment,” she shared. When Farah asked if it was her mother’s house, Tanishaa confirmed, “Yes, my mum’s house. This is all my mum’s furniture because my dad was not a very homely person.”

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Farah Khan was taken in by the expansive staircase. (Photo: Farah khan/YouTube) Farah Khan was taken in by the expansive staircase. (Photo: Farah khan/YouTube)

Talking about the property, Tanishaa said, “I shifted here around 14 years ago. Now I am settled here. Bombay changed according to me. The Sea Link came up too.”

The duo then moved to the spacious kitchen, which continued the home’s old-world charm. Tanishaa revealed that they had shifted to induction cooking to conserve LPG. “Since Modi ji has said we need to save LPG, we have been cooking on induction. We didn’t get LPG cylinders for almost two months,” she said.

Recalling her stint on Bigg Boss, Tanishaa shared, “I learnt how to make parathas in the Bigg Boss house.”

Tanishaa’s vintage house decor. (Photo: Farah khan/YouTube) Tanishaa’s vintage house decor. (Photo: Farah khan/YouTube)

They later stepped onto the expansive terrace adorned with plants, black outdoor seating, and cozy corners. Shocked by its size, Farah exclaimed, “Itna bada terrace!” She then asked if Tanishaa spent a lot of time there. Tanishaa replied, “Mum comes up every morning for a walk. We both sit here for chai and coffee.”

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Kitchen. (Photo: Farah khan/YouTube) Kitchen. (Photo: Farah khan/YouTube)

Pointing towards a large one-seater chair, Tanishaa revealed, “This is my dad’s chair.” Explaining its oversized structure, she laughed, “All the Mukerji brothers are extra large, so they fit only on that chair.”

Tanishaa’s favourite space is the terrace of her home. (Photo: Farah khan/YouTube) Tanishaa’s favourite space is the terrace of her home. (Photo: Farah khan/YouTube)

Farah then asked about the plants, and Tanishaa proudly shared that she had grown them herself. Curious about Kajol’s contribution to the house, Farah asked jokingly, “What’s Kajol’s contribution in all this?” Tanishaa quipped, “She paid for it!”

Farah laughed and replied, “Okay, well done. That’s the only kind of contribution we want.” Tanishaa added with a smile, “She signs the cheque books.”

Speaking further about the terrace parties, Farah asked whether Tanishaa enjoys hosting gatherings. Tanishaa admitted, “Yes, I am a party person. Every Holi, we have a party here — usually a sundowner with close friends and family.”

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The tour ended with Farah presenting Tanishaa with gifts from her brand partners. Accepting them with a smile, Tanishaa revealed, “I am constructing a new house. I will use all these gifts there.”