Kajol says OTT has brought out ‘fabulous’ actors: ‘People are becoming stars despite not having a 24-inch waist and 36-inch chest’

Like many of her contemporaries, Kajol agrees that OTT has provided platforms for aspiring actors to prove their mettle. She called it a ‘fabulous’ time and said that many artistes are getting more exposure than they had before and that they are able to show exactly what they’re capable of, rather than being judged solely for their appearances.

Kajol told Pinkvilla that everybody seems to busy now, and that she loves the fact that OTT has brought out some fabulous actors. “You have people who are genuinely fabulous actors getting a stage and being able to show exactly what they are capable of, and becoming stars in their own right despite the fact that they don’t have a 24 inches waistline and a 36 inches chest or a 46 inches chest,” she said.

Kajol also opened up about how stardom has become diluted as celebrities seem to be practically living on social media. She said that as people keep portraying their lives on social media, viewers are not that eager to go and watch them in theatres. She said, “Most people put their entire lives on social media and are doing only that one thing 24 hours. Half the time they are on screen, half the time they are on social media.” She emphasised that she wasn’t criticising them and expressed her admiration for them, but added that it dilutes the stardom. “If you can see somebody on social media, why will you to go to the screen to watch them.”

Recently, Kajol attended a special screening of her film Gupt, where she had played the main antagonist. The film, starring Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala, completed 25 years. Kajol also completed 30 years in the film industry recently. She will next be seen in Revathi directorial Salaam Venky.