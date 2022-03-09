Kajol responds as fan asks when she will work with Shah Rukh Khan in a Karan Johar film: ‘Wrong window’

Kajol recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on the occasion of Women’s Day on Instagram. The actor was asked a series of questions pertaining to women, including one about what she would like to teach her daughter Nysa on women’s empowerment.

However, there were a couple of questions that had nothing to do with the celebration of women, but instead focused on her cousin and Bollywood star Rani Mukerji, and Kajol’s collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar. The trio have previously worked in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

One user asked Kajol about Rani’s absence from social media. The question read, “Plz Rani Mukerji ke baare mein batao, wo Insta pe kyu nahi hai?” (Please tell us about Rani Mukerji, why is she not on Instagram?). Kajol commented with a light response of her own, writing, “Dialling Rani, this is serious!”

Later, another fan questioned Kajol about when she would again be seen in a Karan Johar movie with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor said that things like these were not in her hand at all, and that the person should contact KJo for the details as he is the filmmaker. “That is Karan’s pledge to take, wrong window, guys!” she wrote along with a laughing emoji.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in pivotal roles. She is currently filming Revathi’s Salaam Venky.