Kajol on daughter Nysa’s Bollywood debut: ‘She will make that decision for herself’

Actor Kajol opened up about her daughter Nysa’s possible Bollywood debut in a recent interview. Talking about her children following in her footsteps, Kajol said, “I will support them (Nysa and Yug) in whatever they want to do.”

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, talking about her 18-year-old daughter Nysa’ career choices, Kajol said, “Nysa is somebody that will make that decision for herself. I am not pushing her away from it and I am not pushing her towards it. She is 18 years old, she is a grown up woman, young lady.”

Recalling her own journey, Kajol said that she became an actor by chance, and not by design. She said, “I never wanted to follow in my mother’s footsteps. It kind of just happened. I was in the right place at the right time. I went for someone else’s photo session but I got my pictures clicked and I got that offer. So it was just fate and a coincidence.”

The actor continued, “As for my children, I will support them in whatever they want to do as long as they are happy and fulfilled. I think my biggest job as a mother is not to guide them into the film industry but to guide them into whatever makes them happy and makes them productive members of society.”

Earlier, Ajay Devgn also spoke about Nysa’ and her choices. In an interview with Film Companion, Ajay had said, “Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest.” However, he added, “Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”

Nysa has been making headlines recently for her vacation pictures. Nysa is currently studying international hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.