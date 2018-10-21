Kajol: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will always be an incredibly special film

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 1200 weeks at Maratha Mandir, Mumbai.

Actor Kajol says Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which has clocked 23 years of its release in the Hindi film industry, will always be an incredibly special film. Kajol on Saturday tweeted: “1,200 weeks and still running! thank you all for all the love that you have been showering on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for so many years! It was, it is and will always be an incredibly special film for all of us.”

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Kajol had said that DDLJ cannot be recreated or remade. “I don’t think so (on remake of the film). We made a good film and we set it free. After that, it is just the audience who has taken it to whatever level. If today, it is still running at the Maratha Mandir, it is not us who needs to be credited for that. The credit goes to people who want to watch it and who want their next generation to watch it too. So, I don’t think I would like a recreation of it.”

The film, which won 10 Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director at the 1996 edition of the ceremony, had also been running for 1,009 uninterrupted weeks at the Maratha Mandir, a single-theatre cinema hall here.

Dilwale Duhania Le Jayenge was Aditya Chopra’s maiden film as director.

It starred Shah Rukh Khan alongside Kajol, a blockbuster screen pair who appeared opposite each other in several films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale.

Kajol was last seen on screen in Helicopter Eela directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

