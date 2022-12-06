scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Kajol says Nysa was stopped for autographs on a bus in Singapore: ‘It’s strange but…’

Kajol opened up about how Nysa gets recognised a lot even though she is not a part of the movies.

Nysa Devgn, KajolKajol (right) with her daughter Nysa. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
Kajol has been actively promoting her upcoming film Salaam Venky and in a recent chat, the actor shared that there have been instances where people have asked for her daughter’s autograph while she was studying in Singapore.

In a chat with Mashable India, Kajol was talking about being a star kid in the age of social media and how she feels protective of her own children. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor shared, “Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph. So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world. I wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into films myself.”

Kajol is the daughter of popular actor Tanuja so she knows what it means to be a star kid. The star recalled her childhood and said, “At that time, there was no social media so I think life was much easier for us as children. Yes, people knew I was Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today.”

In another chat with ETimes, Kajol had spoken about trolls on social media and how Nysa sometimes gets negative comments when she is photographed. “I will be stupid and I will be idiotic to say that it does not affect me but yes there is a certain level that you can take it seriously. Because I have actually gone and checked all these articles on trolling. If 100 people are saying good things, there are 2 people who have said something bad, but the bad ones are highlighted,” she said.

The actor shared that she advises Nysa to focus on the positives and said, “Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world (I tell her the same thing. If one person is telling you that something is bad, there are 10,000 people who think you are the most beautiful girl in the world). And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 06:29:53 pm
