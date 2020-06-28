Quarantine Tapes: Kajol and Nysa get candid about their relationship in this fun, insightful video

Nysa said she is very similar to her mother Kajol. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram) Nysa said she is very similar to her mother Kajol. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Actor Kajol and her daughter Nysa opened up on their relationship with each other in Pearl Malik’s Quarantine Tapes’ episode 9.

Kajol shared the video on her Instagram account. The video features Nysa and Kajol’s throwback videos and their special moments together.

“The real Nysa is someone I am trying to figure out right now. I think at this age you kinda understand something new about yourself every day. Self-discovery is pretty much the most important part of being a teenager,” Nysa is heard saying as the video begins.

She also shared a piece of advice she received from her father and actor Ajay Devgn, “One of the pieces of advice that my dad gave me was my silence made me complicit. They (Kajol and Ajay) always made me believe that I can do anything if I work hard for it. I always feel that whatever I do, it reflects on my parents and my every mood is under a magnifying glass.”

Nysa also spoke about how she feels that she is exactly like her mother Kajol.

“Me and my mother are actually alike. She is way more chill than she will ever admit. I know both of us are really loud and both of us don’t have filters. We are pretty relaxed about what people think and their opinions about us,” Nysa said in the video.

On the other hand, Kajol is “proud” of Nysa.

The actor recollected how her relationship with Nysa changed over the years, “My relationship with Nysa started out as her over-anxious mother. We have gone through our ‘let’s scream at each other all day’ kinda days. Now, it has settled down into a comfortable and chilled-out relationship.”

