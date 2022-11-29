Kajol says ‘you are not famous till you are trolled’, shares advice she gives to daughter Nysa: ‘What do you see in the mirror?’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn might not have made her film debut yet, but she is often seen on social media platforms as she is constantly photographed. While some of her parents’ fans are cheering for Nysa, she has to deal with trolls who don’t hold back in the comments section of social media posts. In a recent interview, during the promotions of Salaam Venky, Kajol was asked about social media trolls that her daughter has to face.

“I feel trolling has become a very strange part of social media. It has become 75 percent. If you are trolled, you are noticed. If you are trolled, you are famous. It’s like you are not famous till you are trolled,” she said. The actor said that while it does affect her as a mother, she has also noticed that a lot of people are actually supportive in the comments section of social media posts.

“I will be stupid and I will be idiotic to say that it does not affect me but yes there is a certain level that you can take it seriously. Because I have actually gone and checked that all these articles on trolling. If 100 people are saying good things, there are 2 people who have said something bad, but the bad ones are highlighted,” she said.

Kajol said that she often tells Nysa to focus on the positives. “Voh same cheez main use bhi samjhati hun. Agar ek insaan aapko bol raha hai ki yeh kharab hai, toh usme se 10,000 log hain jo sochte hain ki you are the most beautiful girl in the world (I tell her the same thing. If one person is telling you that something is bad, there are 10,000 people who think you are the most beautiful girl in the world). And most important of all what do you see in the mirror?”

Kajol will next be seen in Revathy’s Salaam Venky alongside Vishal Jethwa. The film releases in theatres on December 9.