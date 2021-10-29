scorecardresearch
Friday, October 29, 2021
Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Mahira Khan stun at the red carpet at glamorous award night in Dubai. See photos

Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others attended the glamorous award night in Dubai.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 29, 2021 1:40:10 pm
kajolKajol, Sunny Leone and other Bollywood celebrities attended the star studded event in Dubai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Film actors Kajol, Mahira Khan, Nora Fatehi, Urvashi Rautela, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Leone among others were clicked at the recently held Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai.

The award night saw performances by the likes of Nora Fatehi and Sunny Leone, among others. The function also honoured some of the best artistes from Indian and Pakistani films. Ayushmann Khurrana, whose wife Tahira was present at the event, was honoured with the Entertainer Of The Decade trophy and Tahira took home the Most Aspiring Filmmaker honour.

nora fatehi Nora Fatehi looked like a star at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sunny leone Sunny Leone performed at the function. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) mahira khan Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was clicked at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kajol Kajol looked like a diva on the red carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) vivek oberoi Vivek Oberoi posed for the photographers at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) tahira kashyap Tahira Kashyap posed in a saree on the red carpet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) sunil grover Sunil Grover was clicked in a lavender suit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela smiled for the photographers at the achievement night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) nawazuddin siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui was present at the event. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vivek Oberoi shared with Gulf News, “This night is symbolic that art has no boundaries or knows no nationalities. I am looking forward to see all the actors from Bollywood, Pakistan, and Arab cinema come together.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The event also saw the attendance of Shruti Haasan, singers Tulsi Kumar, Shaan, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam among others. Pakistani actor Sajal Aly, who shared screen space with late actor Sridevi in Mom, was also present at the event.

The glamorous ceremony was held at The Meydan Hotel in Dubai.

