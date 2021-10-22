Kajol is missing her ‘baby girl’ Nysa as she vacations in Moscow. See photo

Bollywood actor Kajol, who is on a holiday in Russia with son Yug and other family members, has shared a post on Instagram for her daughter. Kajol took to Instagram Friday and shared a photo with daughter Nysa with a caption that read, “Miss u baby girl..”

Just a few days ago, Kajol was sharing a lot of photos from her time in Moscow where she is on a vacation with her son Yug, sister-in-law Neelam Devgan Gandhi, as well as her nephews, Aman and Daanish Gandhi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol recently celebrated 26 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which is still counted as one of the biggest hits of Hindi cinema. Kajol played the lead role in the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor was last seen on screen in Renuka Shahane’s Tribhanga where she played a film actor who shares a difficult relationship with her mother (played by Tanvi Azmi), while also trying to navigate the bond with her daughter (played by Mithila Palkar).

She will next be seen in Revathy’s The Last Hurrah. She said in a statement, “When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it’s a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths.”