Kajol unveils her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Ajay Devgn gives a funny reaction

The newest Bollywood celebrity to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore is none other than Kajol. The actor flew down to Singapore to unveil the statue with her duaghter Nysa. While the near-perfect replica is a welcome change than most of the Bollywood statues we have seen in the past, Kajol expressed her excitement by sharing a selfie with the statue on social media.

Sharing the picture, the actor quipped, “Always been a Kajol fan 😉😉😜.” And even though Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn couldn’t be there to extend his support, he made sure to make his presence felt through social media. In a hilarious tweet, Ajay shared a video of Nysa posing with both the Kajols with the caption, “Meet the silent Kajol 😉.”

Dressed in a dark navy gown, the makers have tried to get all the details right for Kajol’s statue. From her pulled back hair to her beautiful brown eyes, the statue looks like a very close replica of the actor.

Meet the silent Kajol 😉 pic.twitter.com/6LH0DWPJWD — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 24, 2018

Sharing another picture with Nysa from the red carpet, Kajol wrote, “My little girl with me on a red carpet for the first time …..❤️❤️❤️.” Twinning in black, the mother daughter looked absolutely delighted to have unveiled the statue.

Even though Kajol and Ajay have been married for almost two decades now, they continue to entertain fans with their funny social media tweets about each other. When Ajay was busy with a Twitter talk session with his fans, Kajol was quick to butt in and ask, “So, when are you coming for lunch? #AjayTalks 😂😂.” And Ajay being Ajay had the most funny answer for her, “On a diet! #AjayTalks 😂😂,” he had tweeted.

Apart from Kajol, Madame Tussauds already has wax statues of a number of other Bollywood celebrities to boast of including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and others.

