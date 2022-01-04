Kajol, Karan Johar recreate K3G’s Bole Chudiyaan as Ranveer Singh calls him ‘fashion gangster’. Watch

The upcoming episode of Ranveer Singh’s quiz show, The Big Picture is going to be filled with nostalgia as filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Kajol will grace the stage together. Karan shared a BTS video from the episode on social media and promised his fans that it’s going to be a fun episode.

In the video, we see Karan at his best as he does all things quirky, from entering the stage on a decorated cycle rickshaw to dancing to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham song “Bole Chudiyan” with his close friend Kajol. He also asks Ranveer and Kajol to sing along “Koi Yahan Nache Nache”. Matching up to his energy is Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer who calls Karan the “fashion gangster” as he strikes some poses.

Sharing the video on Instagram, KJo wrote, “Keeping up with the K’s here – me & the lovely @kajol, who had an absolute blast with @ranveersingh at #TheBigPicture. Definitely a lot of nostalgia coming your way, watch out for the episode!❤️❤️ @colorstv.” Ranveer commented on the post with the lyrics of K3G song “Yeh Ladka Hai Allah” as he wrote, “😍❤️ Haye haye re haye yeh ladka ..!”

Ranveer and Karan are also working together on the filmmaker’s next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film brings Karan back to the director’s chair after a long time. It is a romantic comedy that will show two different families in an urban setting. The film features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, the rom-com is slated to release in 2022.

The Big Picture is a visual-based game show. It airs on Colors at 8 pm on weekends.