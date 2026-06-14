‘Great taste in women’: Aamir Khan gets his leg pulled by Kajol, Juhi ahead of 3rd wedding

Aamir Khan threw a grand bash on Saturday evening to celebrate the completion of 25 years since the inception of his production house, Aamir Khan Productions. The guest list saw not only key actors, filmmakers, and technicians who have been a part of the AKP family, but also close friends and collaborators of Aamir, including his Ishq co-stars Kajol and Juhi Chawla.

At one point during the evening, Aamir and his second ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao shared the stage with Kajol and Juhi, with whom he shared screen space in Indra Kumar’s 1997 hit romantic comedy Ishq, along with Ajay Devgn. The two heaped praise on Aamir, the actor and the producer, but not without pulling his leg like good ol’ friends do.

“I think one thing we can say about Mr. Aamir Khan is his production has definitely proved he has great taste in movies… irrevocably good taste, staring with Lagaan and continuing on forward,” said Kajol, referring to Aamir’s 2001 seminal production debut, Ashutosh Gowariker’s period sports drama Lagaan, which completes 25 years since release on June 15.

But then Kajol went on to add a personal footnote, much to the visible embarrassment of Aamir Khan. “And great taste in women also,” she said, laughing and nudging Aamir playfully. While his ex-wife Kiran Rao was also standing a few inches away, she got distracted by someone at around the same time, and seemed to have missed Kajol’s jestful remark. Aamir, who has been married twice to Reena Dutta and Kiran respectively, is now all set to tie the knot for the third time, with his partner of two years, Gauri Spratt, on July 5.

Kajol, Aamir and Juhi… I’m just saying, give us a movie ASAP!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QIX0e1mXFf — Giss🍷 (@sesangmyy) June 13, 2026

While Kajol has never worked in a film backed by Aamir Khan Productions, she’s shared screen space with Aamir Khan thrice. Nine years after Ishq, the two shared screen space in Kunal Kohli’s 2006 hit romantic thriller Fanaa, which also completed 20 years since release last month. In 2022, Aamir made a cameo appearance in Kajol’s Salaam Venky.

Kunal, speaking on Screen Spotlight earlier this year, revealed it was Aamir who recommended Kajol’s name for the role of Zuni in Fanaa. “When Aamir said yes, then Adi (producer Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films) asked him, ‘Who do you think is the first, second, and third choice for the leading lady?’ Aamir said, ‘Kajol, Kajol, Kajol,'” recalled Kohli, laughing.

He also pointed out that Kajol and Aamir have different approaches to acting, which he had to navigate. “They were outstanding together, but I had to prep in different ways. Kajol’s first and second takes are the best, just like mine. Aamir starts warming up after the fourth and fifth takes. I had to balance it in a way that I did two to three good camera rehearsals with Aamir before calling Kajol. Their styles are very different. Aamir believes in reading, Kajol doesn’t. We were planning to do readings for five days, but by the end of the second day, we’d packed up because that’s not Kajol’s style. But that didn’t change anything,” added Kohli.

Juhi Chawla credits herself for Aamir Khan’s success

At the AKP event on Saturday, when Juhi Chawla was asked to share a few words on her long, storied collaboration with Aamir Khan, she responded, “I don’t have a few words. I have so many words on Aamir that if I begin speaking, I’d take over the whole evening. Because before he became AKP, he was AK when we worked together. That was his first film. Whoever worked with me has reached great heights now.”

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Juhi and Aamir starred together in their 1988 breakthrough film, Mansoor Khan’s romantic drama Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. They reunited for cult classics like Mahesh Bhatt’s 1993 rom-com Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Rajkumar Santoshi’s 1994 buddy comedy Andaz Apna Apna, among others. In fact, even Shah Rukh Khan starred alongside Juhi in his career’s early successes like Aziz Mirza’s 1992 rom-com Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Yash Chopra’s 1993 blockbuster romantic thriller Darr, among others.