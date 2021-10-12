Kajol is vibrant in pink at Durga Puja pandal, poses with family. See pics

Every year, Bollywood actor Kajol celebrates the festival of Durga Puja with her family and friends. This year too, she made sure to ring in the festival with full vigour. The actor was spotted in Mumbai as she visited a Durga Puja Pandal where her cousin and actor, Sharbani Mukherjee was also present. She was also photographed with her uncle Deb Mukherjee at the pandal. He is also an organiser of the puja.

For the occasion, Kajol opted for a beautiful pink saree. She tied her hair in a bun, and a gorgeous necklace complimented her look. Kajol shared a couple of photos after getting ready on social media. She captioned them, “Started off all beautiful and then someone cracked a joke 😳😜 #alldressedup #durgapuja #sohappytobehere 🙏”. From the look of it, it seems Kajol had a great time visiting the Durga puja pandal with her family.

See all the pictures of Kajol from her visit to a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol had a great time with her family during Durga Puja celebration. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajol had a great time with her family during Durga Puja celebration. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol with Sharbani Mukherjee. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajol with Sharbani Mukherjee. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol with her uncle Deb Mukherjee. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajol with her uncle Deb Mukherjee. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol looked gorgeous as she attended Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kajol looked gorgeous as she attended Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga. Next, the actor will collaborate with Revathy for her next film titled The Last Hurrah. The film tells the “tale of an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.”

Talking about the film, Kajol had earlier said, “When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it’s a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths.”