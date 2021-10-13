Kajol is captured by son Yug as she celebrates Durga Ashtami with mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa. Watch

Actor Kajol has her festive mode on. The actor, who was spotted at a Durga Puja pandal on Tuesday, was seen celebrating Durga Ashtami in Mumbai with her family members. On Wednesday, Kajol decked up to visit Durga pandal in a beautiful saree and was accompanied by son Yug. Kajol was accompanied by her son Yug. The actor was joined by mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji at the pandal. The trio also struck poses together for the shutterbugs.

Kajol opted for a royal blue colour saree while Tanishaa and Tanuja were dressed in pink and blue, respectively. The trio – Kajol, Tanishaa and Tanuja – looked absolutely stunning and gorgeous as they smiled for the photographers present at the event. Yug also captured his mother on a mobile phone as she posed at the pandal.

Kajol also shared a picture of herself on her Instagram account. Sharing a smiling picture of herself, Kajol wrote, “Day 2 . Wishing everyone a very happy Durga Ashtami.”

While the whole family was present, Nysa and Ajay Devgn gave the celebration a miss. Nysa is pursuing her studies abroad and Ajay is busy shooting for his upcoming project. The actor recently launched the trailer of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. He had shot for the special episode of the series in September this year. During the press conference, Ajay had shared how Yug was excited to know that the actor will be sharing the screen space with Bear Grylls.

“He was excited,” shared Ajay when asked how Yug reacted to the news that he will be featuring in Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Ajay said he shared with Yug and Nysa that Bear made him eat raw fish. “I did share my experience. I told them how Bear made me eat raw fish. Yug was most excited when he got to know that I am shooting with Bear. I don’t know how he knows so much about him. When I told Bear about Yug, he was kind enough to shoot a video. Yug was so excited to see it,” Ajay said.

On the work front, Kajol had recently announced her next project. Sharing a picture with Revathi, Kajol announced that the film will be directed by the veteran actor. “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called ‘The Last Hurrah’. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES!” she shared on Instagram.

Ajay, on the other hand, has RRR to his credit. He will also be seen in MayDay, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Drishyam 2 and Thank God.