Janhvi Kapoor recreates Kareena Kapoor’s iconic Poo scene, Kajol calls herself ‘the drama’ in K3G

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains iconic for those born in early 90s. You revisit the dialogues, dance to the tunes of its soundtrack, love the characters and the star cast, and probably find yourself embarrassed that even after years, you cry when Jaya Bachchan meets Shah Rukh Khan at the mall or when Amitabh Bachchan hugs SRK in the climax. And in several situations of your life, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Poo’ is your alter ego and sometimes, you feel like Kajol’s Anjali when she breaks a vase (which she calls a ‘gamla’) at Raichand’s party.

To be honest, you are not alone.

K3G completed 20 years of its release on Tuesday, and on the occasion, several celebrities recreated iconic scenes, songs and characters remembering the film. On Tuesday, Kajol took to Instagram and called her portrayal of Anjali in the Karan Johar directorial as a complete ‘drama.’ In an Instagram reel, the actor made her fans nostalgic by revisiting her funny scenes from the film, which made the team of Dharma Production say ‘Tussi bade iconic ho ji, bade iconic!,’ and we cannot agree more.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor recreated Kareena Kapoor’s introductory scene as Poo. Channeling her ‘Poo’ energy, Janhvi is seen lip-syncing to “Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago… not fair” dialogue. Sharing the clip on her Instagram account, Kapoor called Poo as an iconic character. “Name one thing more iconic than Poo. I’ll wait. Maybe forever,” she wrote.

Earlier, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and Johnny Lever also posted videos of themselves. Jibraan Khan, who played SRK’s son in the film, posted a video of the school assembly scene. Sharing the video, in which he is seen re-enacting the scene, Jibraan wrote, “Agar zindagi mein kuch haasil karna ho, kuch paana ho….toh always go back and re-watch #K3G! This film is where I fell in love with the camera & thank you to @karanjohar and the entire cast and crew for letting this lil Krish have such a ‘chill pill’ time on set!” Malvika Raaj, who played Pooja (the younger version of Kareena’s Poo) also shared a video of herself from the film. “An evergreen film, sharing the screen with the icons & being directed by a maestro @karanjohar … that was my introduction to the craft to which I have committed my life to. K3G has been a real honour for me,” she wrote.

Johnny Lever also posted a video with his son. The two recreated the iconic scene of them with Hrithik Roshan.

On Monday, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, along with Ibrahim Ali Khan, featured in a video in which the three enacted yet another iconic sequence from the film. Reacting to the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “No one better than POO ♥️♥️ only of course the bestest actor of our times… my darling Alia.”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released in 2000 and went on to become a cult classic.

The film saw icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan come together on the screen for the first time ever. The film was directed by Karan Johar.