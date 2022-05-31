Kajol hugs sleepy Yug at airport and poses for paps with Nysa; fans ask ‘Where is Ajay Devgn?’

Actor Kajol’s son Yug was seen looking rather sleepy as he headed to the airport with his mother and sister, Nysa. Paparazzi shared videos of Kajol giving him a hug and was seen trying to keep him awake. While Kajol and Nysa posed for paps briefly, Yug looked rather disoriented with the flashing lights and the family soon went inside the airport. Fans of course noted that Yug was tired, while others expressed concern that they looked ‘sad’. One fan questioned where Ajay Devgn was. “Why sad vibes?” another asked.

Even before her Bollywood debut, 19-year-old Nysa has an astounding fanbase, and shares glimpses of her social life. Currently, Nysa is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Singapore. Prior to this, she was in Singapore for her schooling. Kajol had earlier spoken about her daughter and how Ajay is a hands-on father.

“If she goes out at night, he’s the one waiting up for her to come back, to open the door for her. He’s the one who does all that,” Kajol had said in an interview with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India YouTube channel.

On the work front, Kajol had signed The Last Hurray, a Revathi directorial. “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called ‘The Last Hurrah’. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES,” she shared along with a picture. Ajay, on the other hand, was last seen in Runway 34 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which crossed over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.