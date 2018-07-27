Kajol’s Helicopter Eela to release on September 7

Kajol will be seen in the role of an over protective mother in Helicopter Eela. Kajol will be seen in the role of an over protective mother in Helicopter Eela.

Actress Kajol’s Helicopter Eela, which was slated to release on September 14, will now hit the screens on September 7. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor, Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol’s son. Written by Mitesh Shah, Eela will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.

The new release date was announced via a statement. “Fooled you… coming on September 7 now,” Kajol also posted on Twitter. The tagline of the film reads, ‘She is here, there and everywhere..’

Talking about her role in the film, Kajol has said, “As a mother, I felt a real connection with Eela’s character. She loves her son unconditionally and has built her life around him. But as he grows up, she finds herself becoming more and more dispensable. She has also put her life and dreams on hold, like so many mothers do. This is a life situation that so many women face once their kids grow up. And, one that I will inevitably face is, what do I do now? How do I hold on to my baby? In a way, Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film, more for Eela rather than it is for her son!”

Also read | Kajol: Actors are supposed to be perfect all the time

Director Pradeep Sarkar said,” The story of Helicopter Eela will make you fall in love with this mother-son duo! Hope the audience enjoys the film as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Ajay Devgn who is producing this slice-of-life film said,” I was drawn to the story of this loving but difficult relationship between a mother and son. The script told a beautiful story, of a journey that all parents face, but it is especially true and unique to mothers and their sons. The characters played by Kajol and Riddhi Sen are extremely strong and they will have an astonishing connect with the audience across the globe.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd