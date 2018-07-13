Kajol is the overprotective mother in new poster of Helicopter Eela

Helicopter Eela: Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela will hit screens on September 14, 2018. Helicopter Eela: Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela will hit screens on September 14, 2018.

Bollywood actor Kajol on Friday unveiled a new poster of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. Sharing the poster on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Holding on to my baby be like….😅 #MotherlyLove #HelicopterEela #14thSept @ajaydevgn @HelicopterEela @pradeepsrkar #SirshaRay @riddhisen896 @ADFfilms @jayantilalgada @saregamaglobal”

According to the makers, Eela is “a story of a single mother and an aspiring singer (Kajol) who gives up all her dreams to raise her only child (Riddhi Sen). Her son who is a typical young millennial doesn’t want his mother’s life to revolve around him. Being an over protective mother, she decides to join her son’s college, which eventually leads to her invading the son’s privacy.”

Talking about her role in the film, Kajol said in a statement, “As a mother, I felt a real connection with Eela’s character. She loves her son unconditionally and has built her life around him. But as he grows up, she finds herself becoming more and more dispensable. She has also put her life and dreams on hold, like so many mother’s do. This is a life situation that so many women face once their kids grow up. And, one that I will inevitably face is, what do I do now? How do I hold on to my baby? In a way, Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film, more for Eela rather than it is for her son!”

Ajay Devgn, who is producing this slice-of-life film, remarked, “I was drawn to the story of this loving but difficult relationship between a mother and son. The script told a beautiful story, of a journey that all parents face, but it is especially true and unique to mothers and their sons. The characters played by Kajol and Riddhi Sen are extremely strong and they will have an astonishing connect with the audience across the globe.”

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada, Helicopter Eela, also starring National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, will hit screens on September 14, 2018.

