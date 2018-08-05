Kajol: Mothers need to realise they are more than just caretakers

Kajol’s Helicopter Eela will hit the screens on September 7. Kajol’s Helicopter Eela will hit the screens on September 7.

Geared up for her portrayal of a mother, who decides to complete her education in the same college as her son in Pradeep Sarkar’s Helicopter Eela, actor Kajol says it is important for women to take notice of themselves even as the mothers in them take over their lives most of the times.

Kajol, who is a mother to Nysa (15) and Yug (8), took a sabbatical of three years from films after the birth of her first child and have, over the years, reduced her work. She was last seen in Tamil action-comedy VIP 2, co-starring Dhanush. Her last Bollywood film was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale, in 2015.

The actor, at the trailer launch of Helicopter Eela, said it’s very normal for women to forget themselves after motherhood but after some time, they need to pause, reflect on their lost individuality and get back to being the women they were before becoming mothers.

“It’s very normal and natural. It happens to everyone, who get so involved in being a mother. You become so much of a mom that you forget that a piece of yourself also belongs to you. You have to realize that you have an identity of your own, that you have feelings, emotions and everything that makes up a human being. You have to realise that you are not just a caretaker mom,” Kajol said.

Helicopter Eela, also starring Neha Dhupia, is an adaptation of a Gujarati play. Co-produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, the film will arrive in theatres on September 7.

