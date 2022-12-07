Kajol has learned to decode husband Ajay Devgn’s stoic responses: ‘Iska matlab mann mein cartwheels kar raha hai’

After being married to him for over two decades, Kajol has learned to decode her husband Ajay Devgn’s monosyllabic responses to her questions. Kajol and Ajay are one of Bollywood’s most resilient pairs, and are known for their visibly different individual energies. While Ajay is stoic on screen and off it, Kajol comes across as a livewire. “I sometimes ask him, ‘So, did you have fun today?’ He looks at me very confused for 10 seconds, and he’s like, ‘It was a good day’. That means he’s super happy, andar se kood kood ke machal machal ke cartwheels kar raha hai,” she said with a laugh.

In a new chat on the Beerbiceps podcast, Kajol said that Ajay can make just about anybody feel lazy about themselves, when they see how hard he works in life. She said, “He gives this vibe to everybody, makes everybody feel too lazy by comparison. Milte hain, soch ke jaate hain ke main itna kaam toh nahi kar sakta, abhi samjhe Ajay Devgn kyu hai Ajay Devgn. Lifelong problem hai uski (People who meet him go away thinking that they can never match his hard-working intensity. This has been a problem with him).”

She assured everybody that she isn’t the reason behind his personality. “Maine nahi kiya, kasam khaun maine nahi kiya. Singham Singham hi tha (I swear I haven’t made him this way, he was Singham before I even met him),” she laughed.

Asked about why Ajay continues to push himself despite having established himself as one of the industry’s biggest stars, Kajol said that he is simply driven by a passion for movies. “He believes that every day is a new day, and that he has to work as hard, if not three times as harder than yesterday. And you’re forgetting the one biggest thing about him, that he’s doing what he loves. When he’s directing a film and making everything come to life, that is his passion. When you find your passion, then everything just fades in the background,” she said.

Ajay is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Drishyam 2, which has emerged as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest hits this year. Drishyam 2 recently overtook Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to become the third-biggest Hindi film of the year, behind The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra. Kajol will next be seen in the film Salaam Venky.