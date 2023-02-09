scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Kajol has a reply for trolls who question how she became fair: ‘To all those who ask me…’

Kajol took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo with a hilarious reply to the internet users who troll her for her fair skin.

kajolKajol finally has an answer for her trolls. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kajol, who at the time of her entry into Bollywood was referred to as a “dusky diva,” has often faced allegations that she underwent skin whitening surgery. Even though the actor dismissed the reports, netizens often compare her before and after pictures.

In a new Instagram post, Kajol hilariously took a dig at people questioning her about ‘how she became so fair.’ Talking to her Instagram stories, Kajol dropped a picture of herself sporting a black face mask, which covered most of her face except her eyes. The actor even donned black shades and wrote in the caption,To all those who ask me how I became so fair. #sunblocked#spfunbeatable.”

Talking about her alleged surgery, Kajol told Pinkvilla in 2014, “I have not undergone any skin whitening surgery. I have just stayed out of the sun. For 10 years of my life, I was working all the time under the sun, which is why I got tanned. And now I am not working in the sun anymore. So I’ve got untanned. It’s not a skin whitening surgery, it’s a stay at home surgery”

Also read |Pathaan box office collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan’s film eyes Rs 900 crore this weekend, has crossed Rs 875 crore worldwide already

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in director Revathy’s Salaam Venky co-starring Vishal Jethwa. The actor will next be seen in the web series The Good Wife, which is an Indian adaptation of the American series of the same name.

Talking about being choosy about her films, Kajol had told Bombay Times,  “A lot of people come up to me with just an idea; it doesn’t work for me, as I need to read the whole script. There are certain genres that don’t interest me. I don’t want to do a dark film, and I am very clear about it.”

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 16:37 IST
