Kajol forces Jaya Bachchan to take off her mask as they pose for photos at Durga Puja pandal, complains to Rani Mukerji about paps

Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festive season in full force as they attend the Durga Puja in the city and sought divine blessings. To celebrate the festival, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukerji came together at the Durga Puja pandal on Monday where they also posed for pictures.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Kajol and Rani are seen posing with each other in front of the idol. While Rani chose a yellow silk saree, Kajol looked gorgeous in a floral saree. Both the actors completed their look with a perfect hairdo. Kajol is also seen complaining about paps, saying, “These guys don’t give me the pictures.”

Fans loved seeing Kajol and Rani together after a long time and one of the fans wrote, “They both still look so beautiful & elegant .” Another fan wrote, “2 beauties in 1 frame…love both of them..”

Ranbir Kapoor attended the puja and was seen in a white kurta with a jacket. The actor was seen posing with fans in the pandal. Jaya also made it to the puja and Kajol was successful in making Jaya pose for a picture. Jaya who was sporting a red and white saree for the event, removed her mask and posed for cameras. Kajol was heard saying to her, “Mask nikalna padega (You have to remove your mask).” Others in attendance were Ayan Mukerji and Mouni Roy. Comedian Sumona Chakravarti was also spotted at the pandal and she was seen involved in various festivities.

On Sunday, Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan visited the Durga Puja where he can be seen seeking blessings. The actor then visited Falguni Pathak’s garba night where the duo danced on the song ‘Valsadi’. He was accompanied by the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri.