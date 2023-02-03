Kajol film Salaam Venky gets OTT release date

Salaam Venky, featuring Bollywood star Kajol, is set to have its digital premiere on February 10 on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced Friday. Directed by Revathy and co-written by Kausar Munir and Sameer Arora, the slice-of-life drama released in theatres on December 9.

Kajol said working on Salaam Venky was an emotional experience for her and being a mother of two she could resonate with her character of Sujata. “After Salaam Venky, all I have learnt is that life is uncertain so don’t spend your time worrying about the future or living in the past. Live your life to the fullest. I feel proud for being recognised for such a meaningful film and I am glad my fans will get to watch it once again on ZEE5,” the actor said in a statement.

Revathy said the team is delighted to bring the film on ZEE5 for a larger audience. “After receiving immense admiration in theatres, we are eager for the audiences to watch it once again on ZEE5,” she said.

Salaam Venky is inspired by the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). He died in 2004.

The movie also stars Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Anant Mahadevan, and Priyamani in pivotal roles along with a cameo by Aamir Khan.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, they are thrilled to add Salaam Venky to their content library.

“After presenting several light-hearted dramas, investigative thrillers and mysteries in the past, Salaam Venky, will add some freshness to the content library. The story has a wonderful narrative which emphasizes on the trials, tribulations, and extraordinary heroism of every mother in this world. We are positive that the movie will get a great response from the audience,” Kalra added.

Producer Shraddha Agrawal said she feels delighted that the film’s second innings is about to begin with its digital premiere.