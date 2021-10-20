Kajol shares famjam photos from Russia with son Yug and sister-in-law Neelam Gandhi, fans ask ‘where is Ajay Devgn?’

Actor Kajol is vacationing in Moscow, Russia with her son Yug, sister-in-law Neelam Devgan Gandhi, as well as her nephews, Aman and Daanish Gandhi. The actor has been sharing glimpses from her time in Russia on Instagram.

Also read | Aryan Khan and the endless trolling: Our dysfunctional relationship with Bollywood stars and their stardom

Kajol posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, “Spacibo Russia.. #moscowdiaries #lunching #foodies #soho.” In the picture, Kajol is at a restaurant in Moscow. She shared a few more photos on her Instagram story. “#moscowdiaries It’s a lunching,” she captioned her photo.

In one of the photos, the actor is seen posing with her son Yug, and Ajay Devgn’s sister Neelam and a few others.

See all pictures of Kajol and her family from Russia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram) (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram) (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Neelam Devgan Gandhi shared a photo with his son Daanish Gandhi, who was an assistant director for Ajay and Kajol’s film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Devgan Gandhi (@neelamdevgangandhi)

Kajol’s husband and actor Ajay Devgn and their daughter Nysa Devgan are missing in these fam-jam photos. Many of her fans asked about Ajay and why he is not a part of ‘famjam’.

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Diwali release Sooryavanshi. The fourth installment of Shetty’s cop universe, stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif along with Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay and Ranveer Singh will be seen in cameo appearances reprising their roles of Singham and Simmba from the franchise’s previous films.