Kajol explains why 90s Hindi films had a better shot at becoming a ‘hit’

Actor Kajol, who recently celebrated 25 years of her hit film Gupt, has said that movies had a better shot at becoming hits in the 90s. In a chat with Pinkvilla, Kajol shared that since the audience did not have many options for entertainment, they would appreciate the movies they saw at the cinema hall.

The DDLJ actor said that back in the 90s “it was easier for a film to become a hit”. She added, “I wouldn’t take the credit away from us and say that we did not make a good film but I would say that there was only one mode of entertainment at that time. There was only one thing that you could do. You could only go to the theatre to watch a film. There was no YouTube, there was no OTT, there was no TV as well. So that was the only thing that people had.”

It is unheard of in today’s times for a film to stay in theatres for 25 weeks but many films of the 90s achieved this feat successfully. Recalling those days, Kajol said, “Films did do 25 weeks. There were silver jubilees. In fact they happened quite easily. There were at least 4-5 silver and golden jubilees in one year. It was easier. People had a lot less to remember so they remembered it much better.”

Kajol started her career with the 1992 film Bekhudi and established herself in the 90s with movies like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, among others.

She will next be seen in Revathi directorial Salaam Venky.