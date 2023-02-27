Kajol doesn’t want DDLJ and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to be remade: ‘You’ll always be disappointed…’

Aditya Chopra directorial Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge might be one of the most loved family entertainers across generations, but its lead star Kajol doesn’t feel that it should be remade just for the heck of it. In fact, Kajol not only feels this about DDLJ, but for another one of her hits with superstar Shah Rukh Khan — the Karan Johar film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Speaking to News18, the actor said, “My personal opinion is that I don’t think that films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge should be remade. I feel the same for K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; 2001). I feel that magic can only be created once. If you recreate it, it just fizzles out and it won’t have the same feel.”

Kajol went on to add that fans of the original are bound to be disappointed after watching the remake, because nothing can quite replicate the magic of the original film: “You’ll always be disappointed regardless of how well it is portrayed and done. Magic has a feel to it. Films give you that feel. You feel something when you watch them for the first time and nothing replicates that feeling.”

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was recently re-released by YRF on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. DDLJ also happens to be one of the longest running films of Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre. Apart from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also featured the likes of Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Amrish Puri, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, and even director Karan Johar in a cameo, as SRK’s friend.