Kajol cheers for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as the Academy asks netizens to choose their favourite romance film, fans call it an ‘obvious choice’

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema. The film redefined romance in Bollywood, and its devoted fans still watch it on the big screen at Maratha Mandir. While the film is known for its iconic romantic story between its lead characters, it is also a travel film that takes its audience to some of the most beautiful parts of the world. Recently, Kajol gave a nod to this very aspect of the film.

On Saturday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a post listing four travel films and asked followers to name their favourite among them. The list included Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, along with Netflix’s new release You, Me and Tuscany, Kate Winslet-starrer The Holiday, and Julia Roberts-starrer Eat Pray Love. Sharing the list, the post read, “What’s your favourite romance film that involves travel?”