Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Kajol cheers for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as the Academy asks netizens to choose their favourite romance film, fans call it an ‘obvious choice’
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a post listing four travel films and asked followers to name their favourite among them. Kajol stated her preference loud and clear.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge remains one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema. The film redefined romance in Bollywood, and its devoted fans still watch it on the big screen at Maratha Mandir. While the film is known for its iconic romantic story between its lead characters, it is also a travel film that takes its audience to some of the most beautiful parts of the world. Recently, Kajol gave a nod to this very aspect of the film.
On Saturday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a post listing four travel films and asked followers to name their favourite among them. The list included Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, along with Netflix’s new release You, Me and Tuscany, Kate Winslet-starrer The Holiday, and Julia Roberts-starrer Eat Pray Love. Sharing the list, the post read, “What’s your favourite romance film that involves travel?”
I vote for DDLJ https://t.co/oLYoNlU8M1
— Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 11, 2026
Kajol quickly reshared the post and expressed her preference. She wrote, “I vote for DDLJ.” Fans, too, lined up and hailed DDLJ as their favourite travel film. A fan wrote, “Easy pick DDLJ always.” Another fan wrote, “It’s an obvious choice for all. A movie which can be seen repeatedly and enjoyed . Kudos DDLJ team….🙏🙏🙏 @iamsrk.”
ALSO READ | Mammootty says Mukesh Ambani ‘doesn’t use all the money he earns,’ keeps making more for ‘pleasure’
For the unversed, DDLJ was primarily shot across Switzerland, London, and India. The film’s iconic scenes were shot in Saanen, Gstaad, and Interlaken. Other locations included Trafalgar Square and King’s Cross Station. It was also shot in Punjab and Haryana.
DDLJ was filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut and went on to become a cult classic. The film has remained popular in the country and continues to be a favourite among NRI audiences. In December 2025, a bronze statue of Raj (SRK) and Simran (Kajol) was unveiled at Leicester Square to celebrate 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.