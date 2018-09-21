Kajol: SRK, Aditya or me cannot take credit for DDLJ’s success

Kajol will next be seen in Helicopter Eela. Kajol will next be seen in Helicopter Eela.

Actor Kajol, who will be seen next in Helicopter Eela, has said that neither her co-star Shah Rukh Khan, nor director Aditya Chopra or she can take credit for the success of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, one of the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema.

When asked whether a remake of that film was possible, Kajol said: “I think that film cannot be remade. Even at that time we never knew that whether what we had made was a good film or a bad one. I honestly feel that we just worked on that film and released it. But the phenomenon which has been created around it was all because the audience appreciated it and took it to another level altogether.”

She said, “I have met people who got married after watching that film and they are passing on that film to their next generation. So, none of us whether it’s Shah Rukh or Adi or Amrishji (Puri) or me can take credit for the success of that film.”

In Helicopter Eela which is slated to release on October 12, Kajol plays a mother who constantly keeps a tab on her child’s life.

When asked whether she is like the Helicopter Eela character in real life, the actor said: “I would say I am 50 percent of Eela in real life. I agree that she is a bit over-the-top character but she really loves and takes care of her child. So in that sense, I am definitely 50 percent Eela. Most mothers around us pay extra attention to their child like a helicopter constantly on their head that’s why we named the film Helicopter Eela.”

Based on a Gujarati play titled Beta Kaagdo by Anand Gandhi, the story of Eela revolves around a single mother and an aspiring singer and her relationship with her son, played by the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen.

The film is directed by Pradeep Sarkar, written by Mitesh Shah and co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App