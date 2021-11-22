scorecardresearch
Monday, November 22, 2021
Kajol celebrates husband Ajay Devgn’s 30 years in film industry: ‘Just letting his work speak for him’

As Ajay Devgn celebrated 30 years in the film industry, Kajol dropped a throwback photo and said she is proud of him.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 22, 2021 4:37:28 pm
kajolKajol shared throwback photo with Ajay Devgn as she celebrated his 30 years in the film industry. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

Ajay Devgn has completed 30 years in the film industry. On the occasion, the actor is receiving immense love and warm wishes from his contemporaries. Joining the celebrations, Kajol expressed how she is proud of her husband. On Instagram, the actor posted an adorable photo with the Singham actor.

“Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry . Respect always. Keep on rocking,” she wrote as the caption.

More on entertainment |Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty opens up about his days of struggle: I used to earn Rs 35

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The 52-year-old began his professional career with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. He then rose to fame with his action roles Jigar (1992), Sangram (1993), Dilwale (1994), and Diljale (1996). He went on to give critically acclaimed performances in Zakhm, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Company, Deewangee, and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. His last release Tanhaji became one of his highest grossing films. On Sunday, the actor announced his film Thank God.

“Happy to announce that Thank God, a slice of life hilarious film with a message will release on 29th July 2022,” he shared. The Indra Kumar directorial also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to wish Ajay Devgn on completing three decades in the industry. “AjayDevgn , completes 30 years in the Film Industry , on 22nd Nov , when his film ‘Phool aur Kante’ released. Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70,” he wished.

Akshay Kumar shared a candid picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi and reminisced his old days with Ajay Devgn. “Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays!” he tweeted.

SS Rajamouli said Ajay Devgn’s “dedication and passion towards cinema are unmatchable,” adding it was a pleasure to associate with him for RRR. Esha Deol, who has shared screen space with Ajay Devgn in 7 films, celebrated Ajay Devgn’s 30 years in the industry. Anil Kapoor said he just knew Ajay is a star when he saw him. “Was there to wish you on your premiere night…saw your close up and your eyes as soon as I entered the auditorium and I just knew he’s a star Glowing star congratulations on 30 years,” the tweet read.

“#TeesSaalBaad AJ still smashing evil & doing #GolMaal onscreen. One of the finest friends, costars, ever. Always there for my family & me. Truly #MrNiceGuy. Wishing you only Phools & no kaantes always,” Suniel Shetty tweeted.

