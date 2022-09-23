Kajol calls mom Tanuja her queen and captain on her birthday: ‘You taught us to soar’

Kajol took to social media on Friday to wish her mother, veteran actor Tanuja, on her birthday. She shared a video with snippets of Tanuja’s film roles over the years with the song “Raat Akeli Hai” from Jewel Thief. Kajol thanked Tanuja for “letting us watch you soar unafraid.”

Her note read, “She’s completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother .. through this entire journey never once did I feel anything but safe and loved.. so many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us. From death to compassion to charity to anger bitterness love and forgiveness. Like she says “ if I keep telling u these things then one day they will take root when u need them most “… and I thank u everyday for making me a thinking responsible feeling adult.. u taught us to soar not by throwing us off the cliff but by flying off it yourself and letting us watch u soar unafraid. I will always be ur first lieutenant and commander of ur armies and you will always be my captain and my queen.. love u to the moon and back mom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Tanuja is celebrating her 79th birthday and is presently on a holiday with her younger daughter Tanishaa in the Himalayas. Tanishaa has shared a few photos and videos from the trip on her social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji)

Tanishaa shared this photo from the trip. Tanishaa shared this photo from the trip.

Tanuja was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love Mumbai where she played the role of an ageing matriarch in Hansal Mehta’s Baai. Scam 1992’s Pratik Gandhi appeared alongside Tanuja in the short. The actor spoke about working with the veteran star and said, “She is what charisma is described as. She just lights up the screen. The first scene that we had together, we had to go up almost four flights of stairs. The building was without a lift and quite old, with steep stairs. I thought she must have got tired but as the camera started rolling, her energy level was on a different high. I just couldn’t take my eyes off her.”