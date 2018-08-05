Happy Birthday Kajol: Helicopter Eela actor turns a year older

Birthday girl Kajol will be returning to the big screen after a year with Helicopter Eela. Birthday girl Kajol will be returning to the big screen after a year with Helicopter Eela.

It is a big day for Kajol. The actor is not only ringing in her 44th birthday on Sunday but the trailer of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela will also land today. Birthday girl Kajol will be returning to the big screen after a year with Helicopter Eela. Produced by her husband, Ajay Devgn, the film will see Kajol playing the role of a single mother, who is also an aspiring singer.

After making her acting debut with Bekhudi in 1992, Kajol had her first commercial success with the 1993 thriller Baazigar. She rose to prominence by featuring as the female lead in several top-grossing romantic flicks. From a conservative NRI in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to a tomboy in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the actress has been immensely appreciated for her films.

Kajol’s chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan has been appreciated a lot in the past Kajol’s chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan has been appreciated a lot in the past

She has also garnered five Filmfare Awards for Best Actress. Her highest-grossing release came with the action comedy Dilwale in 2015, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In 2011, the Government of India awarded her with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour of the country.

In the span of more than 25 years, Kajol has been choosy about the kind of work she does. But it wouldn’t be wrong to say that her choices have made her an actress who will be remembered for generations to come.

In personal life, Kajol began dating fellow actor, Ajay Devgn, in 1994, while filming Gundaraj. They subsequently got married on February 24, 1999. Kajol and Ajay have two kids–daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Kajol with husband Ajay Devgn and kids Nysa and Yug. Kajol with husband Ajay Devgn and kids Nysa and Yug.

Kajol’s Helicopter Eela is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and is written by Mitesh Shah. The film also has National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia, and Tota Roy Chowdhary in key roles. Helicopter Eela is all set to hit the big screens on September 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd