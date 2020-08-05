Kajol turns 46: Ajay Devgn, Renuka Shahane and others wish the Tribhanga actor

Kajol celebrates 46th birthday today. (Photo: Express Archive) Kajol celebrates 46th birthday today. (Photo: Express Archive)

Bollywood actor Kajol celebrates her 46th birthday today. Wishing the actor on her birthday, husband Ajay Devgn shared a picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “Happy returns of the day, forever & always.”

Kajol’s best friend and filmmaker Ryan Stephen shared adorable photos on Instagram and revisited his 28 years long journey with the actor. He wrote a long post that read, “Kajol has never been difficult. She’s anything but that! If she likes you she will be all there! She listens, unlike most stars who just want an audience. She cares. She will go out of her way to be there for you. She is all heart. Nothing about her is ever put on or fake. If she doesn’t want to do something she will just say no. Or in her case, before she can, her face says it all! Most people I have realised do not like hearing no. Their egos can’t stand it. 28 years ago my heart told me to call her and I am so happy I listened to it. Because here we are today, best friends for life. I’m sure this is a connection from some previous life.”

Filmmaker Syed Zeeshan Quadri tweeted, “Wish you a very happy Birthday @itsKajolD. The whole country loves you and wants to see so much more of you. Wish you the best returns of the day and the year ahead. #HappyBirthdayKajol”

Renuka Shahane shared a happy picture of herself with Kajol on Twitter. Wishing the actor, she wrote, “Happiest birthday to my precious, gorgeous, one in a billion girl @itsKajolD Love you sooo much ❤ May you be blessed with everything you wish for & more”

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji thanked the actor for “teaching me how to love.” “Happy birthday my gorgeous beautiful soul… my sister! Thank you for teaching me how to love! Love you sooooo much!” Tanishaa tweeted.

Happy Birthday to my dear friend @itsKajolD 🤗 Many happy returns of the day & may god bless you with good health & happiness, always! pic.twitter.com/vV3tpi9LF5 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2020

Manish Malhotra shared a video of Kajol with a caption that read, “My absolute favourite and truly the best @kajol happy birthday lots of love. so many movies , songs , outdoors together and years of work,friendship and love #kajol #love and my most favourite song of Kajol.”

Kajol will soon be seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga where she stars alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd