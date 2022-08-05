scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Kajol and her best, most bizarre Bollywood gems: Hameshaa to Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, the real masala that can never be recreated

On Kajol's birthday, here's looking back at some of her craziest films in the 90's that always deserve a rewatch.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 8:35:30 am
KajolOn Kajol's birthday, looking back at her most bizarre films (Photo: YouTube)

It’s Kajol’s birthday—the actor who gave us innumerable Bollywood gems over the years. Kajol began her journey in the 90’s, an era where subtlety was akin to a blunt axe, as flamboyant dancing and singing, and breathy emotional dialogues were essential ingredients for a blockbuster. Kajol starred in the biggest successes of the era—Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaaenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and no matter how much we dissect the films today, they unfortunately, or fortunately, shaped the ideas of Bollywood romance. Yet, while everyone’s aware of Kajol’s huge hits, she also starred in some films that were just so outlandish that they’re absolutely brilliant for a watch. They were entirely entertaining and were masala in true sense of the word.

Here’s looking back at several underrated, outlandish gems of Kajol’s, that serve for an absolutely hysterical watch.

Also Read |Kajol explains why 90s’ Hindi films had a better shot at becoming a ‘hit’

Hameshaa (1997)

Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in Hameshaa (Photo: YouTube)

This is a story of reincarnation, starring Aditya Pancholi and Saif Ali Khan besides Kajol. Aditya Pancholi’s Yash Vardhan (still embodying his Yes Boss character) becomes obsessed with Kajol and must have her at any cost, but too late, she’s already fallen for Saif Ali Khan’s smarmy Raja (it pretty much took one song of complimenting her dupatta from Saif). In a rather dramatic scene on a cliff, he lets Raja fall to his death and an vengeful Rani jumps too, promising to return. Twenty years later, Yash finds Rani and is determined that she will never find Raja, but again, he fails. Rani finds Raja and breathlessly convinces him that she is his love from his previous life. It’s a happy ending as Yash falls off a cliff.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kiya (1998)

Ah the good old days when Salman Khan impressed an entire generation by playing a guitar on the beach, and being shirtless. The film starred Arbaaz Khan as Kajol’s overtly protective brother Vishal, who doesn’t want Salman’s excessively cheerful Suraj anywhere near his affectionate and innocent sister, Muskaan (Kajol).  He takes his job very seriously and resorts to medieval forms of torture—including letting Suraj being dragged around by horses. Nevertheless, Suraj’s love defeats all obstacles and passes all tests, including a surprise cooking examination. The film had it all–trademark Bollywood slapstick comedy, with intense action scenes at the end. And how can you not have a Bollywood film without a heroine getting kidnapped randomly and being paraded in the khet?

Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha (1998)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol in Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha

An attempted remake of French Kiss, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha sees Ajay Devgn and Kajol, two strangers, who fall in love, despite being on two very different missions. Ajay Devgn’s Shekhar is a thief (for good reasons of course), and Kajol is Sanjana, a broken-hearted woman who has found out that her boyfriend is cheating on her. Shekhar and Sanjana team up, with hilarious consequences. There’s the trademark airport chase, an almost-hostage situation, and basically just Kajol tripping everywhere and being a disaster on two feet as her character Sanjana is supposed to be bumbling and clumsy.

Dil Kya Kare (1998)

Kajol termed her role in this film as someone with ‘shades of grey’. The film was oddly perplexing—as Ajay Devgn and Kajol meet on a train in the midst of riots taking place. He saves her and as two strangers in a deadly scenario, they spend the night together (What?). She disappears the next morning, and several years later, he discovers that the biological mother of his adopted daughter is Kajol. Unfortunately, he’s married to Mahima Chaudhary. Boom. The film was panned terribly, but honestly the excessive emotion, gushing dialogues and an appearance by Chandrachur Singh makes it a really fun watch. Who is looking for nuance here? And why?

Karan Arjun 

Kajol in Karan Arjun Kajol in Karan Arjun

Cashing in on the magic between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, we got Karan Arjun, another story about reincarnation, also starring Salman Khan. Packed with iconic dialogues (‘Mere Karan Arjun aayenge’ for one), and blaring songs like Jai Maa Kali (You can’t ever forget Kajol dancing like one possessed in a temple), Karan Arjun serves for the perfect 90’s binge. It had all the gorgeous weirdness of that era, as depicted in that one song, Jaati Hoon Main, something that even makes SRK and Kajol cringe today. But hey, we all need a good laugh sometime.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:35:30 am

Most Popular

1

Mumbai: Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

2

Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics

3

In note to Govt, CJI Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor

4

Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble

5

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Push back in Kansas
Push back in Kansas
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Explained: WNBA star Brittney Griner convicted in Russia, what next?
Explained: What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will ...
Explained: What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Karnataka polls next year: Shah meets CM, top state leaders; apprised on ...
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Delhi Confidential

Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Beneficiaries told to create ‘dummy’ social media accounts
Rajasthan

Beneficiaries told to create ‘dummy’ social media accounts

Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi: what it means for customers, investors
Explained

Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi: what it means for customers, investors

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘spa time’ on her trip to Rishikesh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement