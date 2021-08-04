Kajol’s birthday celebrations begin early: Lunch with mom Tanuja and Tanishaa, salon visit with daughter Nysa

Kajol is all set to turn a year older on August 5. The actor will celebrate 47th birthday this Thursday. However, Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji decided to throw a small pre-birthday celebration for the actor on Wednesday. Tanishaa took Kajol and their “birth mother” Tanuja out on a lunch date where the three enjoyed a “6 course meal.”

Sharing a not-so-perfect selfie on Instagram, Kajol thanked Tanishaa for a “wonderful” pre-birthday celebration. “Trying to fit all three expressions in one frame is im possible!!! Thank u Tichi for this wonderful happy pre celebration ! Love u both to bits,” the caption read. In response to Kajol’s Instagram update, Tanishaa wrote, “Yess, I look so satisfied with lunch. I am ready to pass out. Yum!”

On her Instagram stories, Kajol shared a perfect selfie with Tanishaa and wrote, “Eyes wide open this time.”

Tanishaa too gave a glimpse of the pre-birthday bash through an Instagram reel. In the video, the actor introduced Kajol as the “birthday girl” while called her mother Tanuja as the “birthday girl’s birth mother.” She also added that Tanuja had “23 hours of labor” when she was about to deliver Kajol. The comment by Tanishaa left Kajol in splits.

Later in the day, Kajol was spotted in the city with her daughter Nysa. Kajol and Nysa were clicked stepping out of a salon in Mumbai.

Check out some of Kajol and Nysa’s photos:

Recently, Tanishaa opened up that initially everybody wanted her to look and act like her sister Kajol.

“There have been points in life in the beginning of my career when everybody looked at me and expected me to look like Kajol, act like Kajol and beat Kajol. I was like, ‘I can’t be her. She’s got green eyes, much taller than me, curly hair and she’s nothing like me,'” she told ETimes.

She continued, “There are no two persons alike on this planet. There isn’t a single soul that can be compared to another. Individuality is something we all have,” adding, “My family is stunning. They embrace and adore me for who I am. ‘Baby, I believe you in your decisions because you will act on the principles established in you,’ my mother said. We adore and admire each other. We don’t talk about anyone.”

Recently, Tanuja also made a guest appearance on a dance reality show where a video message from Kajol left her teary-eyed. In the video message, Kajol that the “biggest gift my mother has ever given to me is upbringing.”

“I had the most amazing upbringing ever. I am very lucky to have been brought up by such a forward-thinking, amazing person who taught me so much about life, growing up and about being an adult from the time that I was a child. But I totally get if it had gone even slightly wrong what it would have been like,” she said.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga. On the other hand, Tanishaa was recently seen in a short film titled Life Is Short.