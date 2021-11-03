Kajol answers why she didn’t wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday: ‘His wishes came true when his son came back home’

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday on November 2. The actor received wishes from his fans and contemporaries, including Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. However, his close friend and frequent co-star Kajol did not post anything for SRK, which didn’t go down well with his fans. Shah Rukh and Kajol have been close friends for decades now and are among the most celebrated on-screen couples ever. In their careers, the two have featured in several films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale, among many others.

When on Wednesday, Kajol decided to do an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, a miffed fan asked why she did not wish Shah Rukh on his birthday. In response to the question, the actor said, “What else can I wish him? I think all his wishes came true when his son came back home.” Aryan Khan, who was arrested in the cruise ship drug raid case, walked out of Arthur Road Jail after completion of his bail formalities last week. Kajol and husband Ajay Devgn have also maintained silence on Aryan Khan’s imprisonment like most of big Bollywood names.

Kajol, being her quirky self, answered other questions too. When a fan asked if she would collaborate with Karan Johar after My Name Is Khan, the actor answered, “I would love to do a film for Karan again but both of us have to agree that it is the kind of film we would want to do again together.” She said the “one thing that keeps me motivated is my sense of humour even if no one else enjoys it besides me. I think I am very funny.” A fan also questioned if she is single or in a relationship, to which Kajol asked, “If you have guts, ask this question to Ajay Devgn.”

Kajol, who was last seen in Tribhanga, recently announced her next project. The actor will be seen in Last Hurrah, which will be director by Revathy. “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called ‘The Last Hurrah’. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES!” Kajol shared.

Talking about the film, Revathy said it is a character that she has carried within herself for more than seven years.

Announcing the project on her Instagram account, Revathy wrote, “Very happy to announce my next film as a Director – Last Hurrah with a favourite and charming actor ‘Kajol’. Looking forward to shaping a character I have carried with me for more than 7years. God bless.”