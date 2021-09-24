Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji celebrate mom Tanuja’s birthday in style, see inside photos

Veteran actor Tanuja turned 78 on Thursday. Her daughters — actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji — made sure they celebrated the day in style. Kajol and Tanishaa took to social media to share photos and videos from the veteran actor’s birthday celebrations. The trio seems to be in Uttarakhand to celebrate Tanuja’s birthday.

Sharing a click where the happy daughters were seen planting a kiss on the senior actor’s cheeks, Kajol wrote, “Happy happy birthday …. celebrations continue ..#thruthelens #loveshinesthru #threeofakind.”

Tanishaa too posted a click of the three and wrote, “Happy birthday my darling mom!! Thank u @kajol for making this happen! #thisisus.”

Kajol also shared a picture of Tanuja’s birthday cake which had the names of some of her top films like Door Ka Rahi, Aaj Aur Kal, Mome Ki Gudiya, and Hamari Beti among others.

See inside photos from Tanuja’s birthday party, hosted by Kajol:

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

(Photo: Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram)

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

(Photo: Kajol/Instagram)

(Photo: Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram)

The Tribhanga star earlier shared a birthday wish for her mom in a video that had some amazing old family photos. Kajol wrote, “The real Tedhi Medhi Crazy amazing woman in my life. Cheerleader to life coach and my best friend. Lucky to be your daughter. I love you mommy. Happy Birthday”

Tanishaa also shared a reel and wrote, “Yup u threw a pillow and made me😍 Happy birthday mommy! U are my gift and I love u! #tanuja #trending #reels #bollywood #actor reel concept by the very talented creative director @parikshaat.”

Tanuja just had an amazing career in Hindi cinema, but also in Bengali and Marathi cinema.