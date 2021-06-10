Kajol and son Yug are ‘masked bandits’ in their latest photo. See pic

Actor Kajol took to Instagram and shared a photo with her son, Yug. In the picture, both of them are wearing masks. She captioned the photo, “The masked bandits!” This selfie was met with much love from her fans, who always look forward to her slice-of-life Instagram posts. Saba Pataudi responded to the photo with two hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Last year, in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Kajol was asked who she loved more. She aswered, “My daughter is my heart and my son is my lungs.” She also described them as ‘heera aur moti (diamond and pearl)’ and called Yug ‘entertaining.” She also added that she has had a fair share of squabbles with her kids during the lockdown.

On ‘what is that one thing’ that she has fought with them about, she said, “What have we not fought about should be the question.”Asked if her daughter Nysa would join Bollywood too, Kajol answered, “Twelfth pass as of now.”



Kajol’s posts are usually a source of entertainment for her followers. On World Bicycle Day, she shared a behind-the-scenes video from her blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where she collapsed during a bike ride. Her close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar replied, “Oh god! I remember this so clearly! And can’t forget what happened after!” Designer Manish Malhotra commented on the post saying, “Kajol, I remember this!! We all ran towards you. Every song that you fell in, became a major hit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which was directed by Renuka Shahane.