Kajol and son Yug are ‘masked bandits’ in their latest photo. See pic

Updated: June 10, 2021 2:42:29 pm
Actor Kajol took to Instagram and shared a photo with her son, Yug. In the picture, both of them are wearing masks. She captioned the photo, “The masked bandits!” This selfie was met with much love from her fans, who always look forward to her slice-of-life Instagram posts. Saba Pataudi responded to the photo with two hearts.
View this post on Instagram
Last year, in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Kajol was asked who she loved more. She aswered, “My daughter is my heart and my son is my lungs.” She also described them as ‘heera aur moti (diamond and pearl)’ and called Yug ‘entertaining.” She also added that she has had a fair share of squabbles with her kids during the lockdown.
On ‘what is that one thing’ that she has fought with them about, she said, “What have we not fought about should be the question.”Asked if her daughter Nysa would join Bollywood too, Kajol answered, “Twelfth pass as of now.”
Kajol’s posts are usually a source of entertainment for her followers. On World Bicycle Day, she shared a behind-the-scenes video from her blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where she collapsed during a bike ride. Her close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar replied, “Oh god! I remember this so clearly! And can’t forget what happened after!” Designer Manish Malhotra commented on the post saying, “Kajol, I remember this!! We all ran towards you. Every song that you fell in, became a major hit.”
View this post on Instagram
Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which was directed by Renuka Shahane.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-