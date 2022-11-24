scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Kajol and Kamal Sadanah to reunite after 30 years for Salaam Venky: ‘It was lovely working with him again’

Kajol and Kamal Sadanah will be seen together after 30 years in the film Salaam Venky. The movie is directed by Revathy.

Bollywood actor Kajol was left speechless after reuniting with her Bekhudi co-star Kamal Sadanah on the sets of Salaam Venky. According to reports, director Revathy kept Kamal’s casting a secret and surprised Kajol on the sets of the film. Bekhudi, which was released in 1992, was Kajol’s first movie, and Kamal played the lead role in it. The film was directed by Rahul Rawail.

In the viral video, an excited Kajol is seen hugging Kamal and she is heard saying to Revathy, “Oh my god, you didn’t tell me. I am so happy. This is amazing.”

Talking about her surprise for Kajol, Revathy said at the trailer launch of Salaam Venky, “I didn’t tell Kajol about Kamal playing a part in the film. There’s a very important scene between the two of them. It was a big surprise for her.”

Kamal Sadanah said that it was great fun working with Kajol again. He added, “Shooting with Kajol again made me think that I was on the sets of Bekhudi. She still speaks non-stop and I had to pick my chair up and move to the other side (laughs). But it has been great fun.”

Kajol reacted to the same and said, “First five to ten minutes, I didn’t say anything. I kept screaming. It was just really nice. We’ve met in between and we know of each other’s whereabouts and everything that’s happening in our lives. But it was lovely working with him again.”

Kamal Sadanah was last seen in Victoria No 203 in 2007. Salaam Venky also stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj, Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose and Vishal Jethwa. Aamir Khan also has a pivotal role in the film. The movie is all set to release on December 9, 2022.

