Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kajol and Amitabh Bachchan reunite for Helicopter Eela after 17 years

Amitabh Bachchan will make a cameo appearance in Kajol's upcoming film Helicopter Eela. The actors will be sharing screen space after 17 years.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: August 14, 2018 3:51:39 pm
amitabh bachchan kajol in helicopter eela Amitabh Bachchan and Kajol will share the screen space after 17 years.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a guest appearance in Kajol’s upcoming movie Helicopter Eela!. Kajol and Bachchan are reuniting after their 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The film directed by Pradeep Sarkar, will see Bachchan playing himself.

“There is a particular scene for which we needed him, so we requested him to play this part. It is an important scene and Mr Bachchan agreed to do this since he has worked with me before and is also close to Ajay and Kajol,” Sarkar said in a statement.

Talking about the film, Kajol had earlier said it is important for women to take notice of themselves even as the mothers in them take over their lives most of the times.

“It’s very normal and natural. It happens to everyone, who get so involved in being a mother. You become so much of a mom that you forget that a piece of yourself also belongs to you. You have to realize that you have an identity of your own, that you have feelings, emotions and everything that makes up a human being. You have to realise that you are not just a caretaker mom,” Kajol said.

Also read | Kajol: Mothers need to realise they are more than just caretakers

The film that deals with parenting and generation gap, will have Kajol essaying the role of a single mother to National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen.

Helicopter Eela, also starring Neha Dhupia, is an adaptation of a Gujarati play. Co-produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, the film will arrive in theatres on September 7.

