Kajol reveals why nobody approved of her wedding with Ajay Devgn

Helicopter Eela actor Kajol, whose film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 20 years today, recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha. The second episode of the show had her getting all candid about her marriage to Ajay Devgn, her children not liking her movies and Karan Johar’s mini heart attack moment. What caught our attention was the revelation that not many approved of her wedding with Devgn, not even her father.

Kajol, who has been quite guarded about her personal life, said, “Nobody wanted us to get married besides his family and my family. My family also was iffy. My dad didn’t talk to me for a week when I told him I wanted to get married. It was because I wanted to get married. He was just like why do you want to get married, you’re so young and your career is doing so well and I was like but I want to get married. Ajay and I were very different people, so lots of people had reservations as to what we would be like as a couple and we were not very social even then. Not a lot of people had met us together or knew what we were like together.”

“We have survived because both of us have worked through it together and we have two kids. It’s almost like we have become like one person who have these two children like their arms,” she added.

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot on February 24, 1999. They were tagged as the most unusual couple of Bollywood as Ajay was shy and a quiet person and Kajol has always been an outgoing person and the livewire of the Hindi film industry. The two now are the parents of daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Further, in the chat, Kajol also mentioned how her children do not approve of her films and want her to act in a few ‘happy’ movies like Golmaal. “Both my children don’t like my movies. They don’t watch my movies. According to them, I cry too much in my films and I don’t do happy films so hence and therefore I should do more films like Golmaal,” said Kajol.

Adding to it, the actor also revealed how her fifteen-year-old daughter is very critical of her. She said, “According to her (Nysa), there are very few things I look good in. Her taste is very classic so anything that is a little quirky or the things that I like – is a little quirky or a little loud. She is like why can’t you watch this film quietly or why can’t you enjoy this film quietly, why do you have to cry, scream, clap or laugh.”

Kajol’s latest silver screen outing Helicopter Eela, also starring Neha Dhupia, didn’t manage to impress critics.

