Kajol and Ajay Devgn have an ‘awesome’ experience on Indian Idol 10

Kajol is busy with promotions of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. The actor recently promoted the film on the sets of Indian Idol Season 10, judged by Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. Along with Kajol, it was Ajay Devgn who marked his presence on the music reality show. The couple seemed to have had a lot of fun while shooting for this promotional episode as we saw Kajol breaking into dance, teasing Ajay Devgn, pulling the leg of contestants and so on.

Helicopter Eela is about Eela (Kajol) who is a single parent and an aspiring singer. It is a story about motherhood and how one can reinvent parenthood. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film has been produced by Devgn. It will hit screens on October 12.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose with Indian Idol 10 judges Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani. The show is hosted by Maniesh Paul. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose with Indian Idol 10 judges Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani. The show is hosted by Maniesh Paul. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose for shutterbugs. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose for shutterbugs. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Maniesh Paul and Anu Malik’s banter leaves Kajol in splits. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Maniesh Paul and Anu Malik’s banter leaves Kajol in splits. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol dancing on stage after a contestant’s performance. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Kajol dancing on stage after a contestant’s performance. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Anu Malik and some of the contestants join the madness on the Indian Idol stage. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Anu Malik and some of the contestants join the madness on the Indian Idol stage. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn enjoying performances on Indian Idol. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Kajol and Ajay Devgn enjoying performances on Indian Idol. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Ajay Devgn remarked that he had an amazing time on the singing reality show. Ajay Devgn remarked that he had an amazing time on the singing reality show.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol in conversation with Nitin Kumar, one of the contestants on the show. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) Ajay Devgn and Kajol in conversation with Nitin Kumar, one of the contestants on the show. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

