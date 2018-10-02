Kajol and Ajay Devgn have an ‘awesome’ experience on Indian Idol 10

Kajol is busy with promotions of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. The actor recently promoted the film on the sets of Indian Idol Season 10, judged by Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. Along with Kajol, it was Ajay Devgn who marked his presence on the music reality show. The couple seemed to have had a lot of fun while shooting for this promotional episode as we saw Kajol breaking into dance, teasing Ajay Devgn, pulling the leg of contestants and so on.
Helicopter Eela is about Eela (Kajol) who is a single parent and an aspiring singer. It is a story about motherhood and how one can reinvent parenthood. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film has been produced by Devgn. It will hit screens on October 12.
