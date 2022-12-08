scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

‘Fanaa reunion’: Kajol, Aamir Khan sit together at Salaam Venky screening, fans get a serious nostalgia attack

Kajol and Aamir Khan will be sharing the screen in Revathy's Salaam Venky. The film will release in the theaters on December 9.

kajolKajol will be seen sharing the screen with Aamir Khan in Salaam Venky. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)
Revathy directorial Salaam Venky, starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, will be releasing in the theaters on December 9. Ahead of the film’s release, the team organised a special screening of it on Thursday for the cast and crew and also for celebrities in the film industry.

For the film’s screening, Kajol sat beside actor Aamir Khan, who has a cameo appearance in Salaam Venky. Kajol shared a picture of herself with Aamir and Vishal, who essays the role of her son in Salaam Venky. She captioned the photo, “It’s a big thumpsup from #TeamSalaamVenky ♥️✨👍🏽 #SalaamVenky.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

A fan got nostalgic on seeing Kajol and Aamir together after a long time and wrote in the comments section, “So good to see you and Aamir khan together after agesss 😭😭 fills my heart with happiness, and gives me nostalgia. #fanaa ❤️ love you bothhhhh❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌.” Another fan also remembered their pairing together in Fanaa and wrote, “omg zooni & Rehan back 😭🤍.” A few others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Adapted from the book The Last Hurrah by Shrikant Murthy, Salaam Venky is written by Sammeer Arora and Kausar Munir. Speaking at the trailer launch of the film, Revathy had shared Aamir took no time to board the project in a cameo role. “Aamir said he just wanted to read his scenes. I sent him those scenes. He read the scenes and said, ‘I am doing it’. It was just over the phone. Then we had a film narration. It’s written so well, so beautifully by Sammee and Kausar. Aamir said, ‘Ek bhi shabd nahi badluga, aise he karuga (I won’t change a single word, I’ll just do the film)’,” Revathy said.

Salaam Venky also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles.

