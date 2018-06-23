Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Kajol: I think everybody is made beautifully and individually

Kajol believes we must start seeing our individual beauty and stop paying attention to the beauty standards. The actress, who is busy with her next film Eela, says she is happy with the things going on in her life.

June 23, 2018
Bollywood actor Kajol says people should stop “fixating” on the set beauty standards as everybody is made “beautifully and individually”. When asked about her stance on actresses speaking up about women being objectified and speaking up against body shaming, Kajol said, “My stance over it is that we just need to stop fixating on it so much and we need to stop paying so much attention to it. I think everybody is made beautifully and individually. The day we start seeing our beauty is when others will start seeing it as well.”

The actress talked about her busy life these days.”My family keeps me busy, my work keeps me busy. I’m doing a film, a lot of ads, and a whole bunch of other things. So I’m happy with the way things are going right now,” she said.

Kajol lent her voice to the character of Helen Parr aka Elastigirl, for the Hindi version of Disney Pixar’s Incredibles 2. On being asked about her next projects, she said, “I haven’t decided what next after ‘Eela’. Right now, ‘Eela’ will be releasing most likely on September 14 and that’s what I’m concentrating on right now. So we’ll see after that.”

Eela is Kajol’s upcoming film, directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The film features the actress in lead role as a single mother aspiring to be a singer with National award-winning actor Riddhi Sen as her son. Eela is said to be an adaptation of Anand Gandhi’s Gujrati play Beta Kaagdo. Kajol was last seen in VIP 2 with Dhanush as her co-star. Her last Hindi film was Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale.

