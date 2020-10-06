Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot with Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal's wedding will be held in Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram/kajalaggarwal)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai.

A note shared by Kajal on social media read, “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support”

While Gautam Kitchlu runs the e-commerce venture Discern Living, Kajal Aggarwal is known for featuring in films such as Singham, Magadheera, Kavacham, Thuppakki, Jilla, Paris Paris, Temper, Mr Perfect, Maari, Mersal among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd