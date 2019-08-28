Kajal Aggarwal to romance John Abraham in Mumbai Saga

Director Sanjay Gupta and John Abraham have reunited for Mumbai Saga after six years of working together in Shootout at Wadala. According to our sources, John started shooting for the film on August 27 in Mahalakshmi, Mumbai.

Today, Comali actor Kajal Aggarwal joined the film’s sets and has started shooting in Mumbai.

Kajal Aggarwal told indainexpress.com, “I am very happy to be on board for the gangster drama Mumbai Saga – to work with Sanjay sir, John and the rest of the crew. The role I play in this movie has three variations over time, where I play a college girl, young wife and a strong woman. I find it very interesting to explore different shades of the same character.”

Mumbai Saga director Sanjay Gupta said in a statement, “The most important thing is that my gangster films often also have strong female characters. This character starts off as John’s girlfriend, then becomes his wife. I needed an actress who could play a seventeen-year-old college girl, a young wife, and then a strong woman in her thirties. I am an admirer of Kajal’s work. She looks lovely and has a great screen presence. I am glad that we are collaborating on this film.”

The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Rohit Roy, Samir Soni, Amol Gupte and Prateik Babbar. The Mumbai-based action thriller will hit screens on June 19, 2020.